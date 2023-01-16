StockNews.com Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after purchasing an additional 638,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,912,000 after buying an additional 105,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.