StockNews.com Upgrades Chemours (NYSE:CC) to Buy

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chemours by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 323,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 101,790 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

