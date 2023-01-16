StockNews.com Upgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HPP. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.64.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $10.57 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $28.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.