Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 981 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $400.37. The company had a trading volume of 340,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.10 and its 200-day moving average is $392.36. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $467.08.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

