Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 40,084 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 98,362 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

