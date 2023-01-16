Streakk Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.02 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Streakk token can now be purchased for about $302.36 or 0.01426320 BTC on popular exchanges. Streakk has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and $72,891.75 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 309.83619375 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $157,670.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

