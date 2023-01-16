Streamr (DATA) Trading 9.7% Higher This Week

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $20.95 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

