Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $6.94 on Top Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Strong token can now be bought for $6.94 or 0.00032745 BTC on popular exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $958,957.17 and $108,359.22 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

