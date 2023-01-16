Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.19.
Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.2 %
SU stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$43.52. The company had a trading volume of 683,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,936,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$32.08 and a 52 week high of C$53.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.91. The company has a market cap of C$58.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total transaction of C$985,386.00.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
