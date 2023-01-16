Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.19.

SU stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$43.52. The company had a trading volume of 683,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,936,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$32.08 and a 52 week high of C$53.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.91. The company has a market cap of C$58.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.81.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.3299997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total transaction of C$985,386.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

