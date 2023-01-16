Sunesis Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sunesis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.9% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $35.23. 4,354,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,895,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

