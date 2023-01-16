Swissquote Group (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Swissquote Group (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Swissquote Group Price Performance

Shares of Swissquote Group stock opened at $154.57 on Friday.

Get Swissquote Group alerts:

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swissquote Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swissquote Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.