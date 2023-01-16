Syscoin Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $93.16 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,872.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.87 or 0.00588578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00210683 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00042856 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

