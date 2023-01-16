Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.59 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $93.59 million and $2.78 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

