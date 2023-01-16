Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.13

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $94.69 million and $3.90 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,871.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00598285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00215775 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00043495 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

