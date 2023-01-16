Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the December 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,611. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $52.01.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

