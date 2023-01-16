Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TNDM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 0.87. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.88 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.