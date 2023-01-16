Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Target comprises about 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $4.85 on Monday, reaching $164.60. 262,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,634. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

