Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 202,245 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $15,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $164.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.09. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

