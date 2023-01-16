Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKO. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 target price on Taseko Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$1.90 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$2.46 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$704.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$89.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post -0.0201205 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

