Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TECK. Barclays boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of TECK opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

