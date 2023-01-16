TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have C$31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.60.

T opened at C$28.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.48. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$25.94 and a 12 month high of C$34.65.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

In related news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$16,451,539.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

