Terra Classic Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $270.52 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009989 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022408 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004901 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000883 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006207 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,871,638,632,852 coins and its circulating supply is 5,995,074,200,190 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.