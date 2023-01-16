TerraClassicUSD Market Cap Reaches $238.83 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $238.83 million and $31.26 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00078964 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00058189 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010239 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023933 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004389 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000200 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,677,449 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,490,989 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
