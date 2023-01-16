TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0257 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $252.37 million and approximately $59.31 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00080370 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00060715 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010603 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001136 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024620 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004063 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000205 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,751,334 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,583,988 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
