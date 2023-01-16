Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Up 750.0% in January

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Terumo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRUMY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,822. Terumo has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.49.
About Terumo
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terumo (TRUMY)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.