Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Up 750.0% in January

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Terumo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRUMY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,822. Terumo has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.49.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

