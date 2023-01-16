The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 313.0% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.57) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,468 ($42.25) to GBX 3,715 ($45.26) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.97. 30,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,222. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

