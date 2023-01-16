The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

