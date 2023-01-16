The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 1.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after purchasing an additional 316,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,650,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,661,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $267.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $331.15.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

