The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $152.00

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 152 ($1.85), with a volume of 341781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.40 ($1.81).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 145.61. The company has a market capitalization of £812.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.15%.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

