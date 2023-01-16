The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €42.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZAL. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on Zalando in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Zalando Stock Performance

ZAL stock opened at €42.59 ($45.80) on Friday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($39.06) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($53.61). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.35.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

