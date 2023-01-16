The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$177.00” Price Target for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been given a $177.00 price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.69.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ BNTX traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.05. The company had a trading volume of 68,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.09 and its 200 day moving average is $153.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $206.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 7.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,910,000 after acquiring an additional 518,283 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,508,000 after buying an additional 3,840,388 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,812,000 after buying an additional 299,414 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BioNTech by 200.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,636,000 after buying an additional 1,487,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BioNTech by 21.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,527,000 after acquiring an additional 321,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.