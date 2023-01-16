The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,939,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,669 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 0.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Progressive worth $573,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in Progressive by 52.6% during the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 36,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,729 shares of company stock worth $9,437,452. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $133.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.