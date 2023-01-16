Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SEB Equities cut shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thule Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Up 0.2 %

THUPY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.77. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600. Thule Group AB has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

