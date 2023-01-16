Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Up 550.0% in January

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.70 to $14.60 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS TYCMY traded up 0.43 on Monday, hitting 35.42. 6,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,433. Tingyi has a 52 week low of 27.19 and a 52 week high of 47.58.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.