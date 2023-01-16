Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) is Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares during the period. Toast comprises approximately 4.5% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Toast worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Toast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,372,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Toast by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after buying an additional 1,081,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after buying an additional 173,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at about $52,118,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TOST opened at $19.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.58. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 341,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,755.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 341,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,755.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $550,489.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,750.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,455,563 shares of company stock worth $171,714,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

