Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,357,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,962,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,392,000 after buying an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

