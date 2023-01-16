Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Short Interest Update

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, an increase of 282.8% from the December 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tongdao Liepin Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TGDLF remained flat at $0.92 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

Get Tongdao Liepin Group alerts:

Tongdao Liepin Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, a video-based talent platform that allows job descriptions of business users and self-introductions of individual users in short video format; Xunhou, a staffing platform, which provides staffing SaaS solutions, such as human resource outsourcing, recruitment outsourcing, personnel agency, and campus recruitment; Lebanban, a training and assessment platform that offers employee learning and development solutions comprising training courses and employee performance evaluation; and Wenjuanxing, a survey SaaS platform, which provides data collection, storage, and analysis, as well as offers Liepin Campus, a campus recruitment solution, including online/offline campus presentation, employer branding, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.