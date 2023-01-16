Torah Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $116,164.86 (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. Torah Network has a market cap of $48.19 million and $116,164.86 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Torah Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.26 or 0.00034502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Torah Network has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00430066 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,340.47 or 0.30187450 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00767152 BTC.

About Torah Network

Torah Network was first traded on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 7.54499235 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $59,662.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Torah Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

