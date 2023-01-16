TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $60.90 on Monday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $147,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $147,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $162,201.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $78,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,563 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

