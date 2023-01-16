Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TRT stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.31.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
