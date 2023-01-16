Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$56.50 Price Target at Cormark

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cormark from C$58.00 to C$56.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSU. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.79.

Trisura Group Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE:TSU traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$45.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,663. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.71.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$141.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.1300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

