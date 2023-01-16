Truist Financial Raises Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target to $25.00

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $25.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 53.85% and a negative net margin of 175.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,649 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,946,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 687,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 502,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

