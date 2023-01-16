Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Turmalina Metals Price Performance
Turmalina Metals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. 35,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.51.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turmalina Metals (TBXXF)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.