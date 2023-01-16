Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Turmalina Metals Price Performance

Turmalina Metals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. 35,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.51.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

