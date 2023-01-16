Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,560 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Tyson Foods worth $71,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyson Foods Price Performance

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.98. 85,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

