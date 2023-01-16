U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lowered by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,920,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

