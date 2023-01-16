UBS Group Boosts Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from GBX 2,360 ($28.75) to GBX 3,200 ($38.99) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($34.11) to GBX 3,400 ($41.42) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.33) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,950 ($23.76) to GBX 2,550 ($31.07) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,970.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $8.60 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

