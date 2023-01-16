UBS Group Reiterates $180.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.22.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.33 and its 200-day moving average is $148.32.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.