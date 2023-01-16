Uniswap Hits 1-Day Volume of $123.90 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.91 billion and $123.90 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.44 or 0.00030850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.12 or 0.00412551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016896 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000373 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000185 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.70437519 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 600 active market(s) with $118,896,839.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

