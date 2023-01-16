United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Boosted by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.15. 92,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,700. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.23. The company has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.81.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

