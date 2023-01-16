United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 16,600.0% in January

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 16,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UUGRY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 980 ($11.94) to GBX 990 ($12.06) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 990 ($12.06) to GBX 1,010 ($12.31) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.40) to GBX 1,025 ($12.49) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UUGRY stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

About United Utilities Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%.

(Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.